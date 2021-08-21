New guy from Nebraska.

Wanted to introduce myself. This is my second try as it looks like my first post didn’t take. I’m in Bellevue.

I have a 1999 Saleen S281SC I’m in the middle of restoring. I also plan to add an 03 Cobra and an 03/04 Mach1.

my first mustang was a 91 LX 5.0 when I was in late teens. Wish I had never sold her.