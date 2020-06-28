New Guy from Oregon 79 Pace Car

Hello from Oregon. Yes, it's raining today! I am restoring a 1979 Pace Car. Yes it is a true one with the "W". This was a rolling chaise only. Body and four wheels. Nothing but an echo in the car if you looked inside. So far I have purchased a 5.0L from a 91 GT, rear end and disc brakes all around from 95 Mustang and a T-5 transmission. I just found out the T-5 came out of a 2003 Mustang. The engine is a complete engine with the EFI system . So far the engine checks out just fine. Inspected the block and lower end. Oil pan was clean, heads seem fine. Just a little dirty from running cheap gas. I was going to convert the 79 to EFI but after finding out how much this will cost along with amount of work, I am considering swapping intake to a carb. Question: Are the heads compatible with a carb or do I need to change them? Look forward talking with folks. Sorry, I don't do Facebook or tweet. Larry from Oregon Oh yea, I have a Mustang II go kart....