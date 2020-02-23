New guy here from SE Pa

Hey all, new member , Bill , here from South Eastern Pa. Been lurking here for a while. Finally decided I should join Lol

I own an 86 Mustang Gt convertible. Bought it as a roller in 2010, took me little over a year to get it back on the road Been constantly evolving ever since. This one has been deemed a keeper. Owned a lot of hot rods over the years but this car checks all the boxes and has become part of the family.

Some details : Engine is a .030 over 302 for 306 cubes,XX block, all forged internals, 9.25:1 compression, FMS iron heads with chevy valves ported and polished, E303 cam advanced 4 degrees, Holley Systemax intake port matched, 42 lb hr injectors, 75mm t-body, Kirban adjustable regulator, converted to 89 A9S pcm and 80mm MAF, Powerdyne supercharger pulley’d for 8-9 psi, UPR power pipe, Astro T5 trans, Spec stage 2 clutch , BBK shorty headers and off road H pipe, MAC 3 inch pro dumps, 8.8 with FMS posi and 4.11 gears, Anderson Motorsport PMS series 4 tuning it, Cervinis cowl hood, converted to 95 Mustang 5 lug front brakes and 5 lug axles and ranger drums in back, Hurst shifter, Monster tach with shift light, boost gauge , AEM wideband ,Anthracite Bullits with 235/40s up front and 275/40s in the back. I know there is more I am forgetting.

plans for this year, install my sub frame connectors, convert to 3G alternator and go with Megasquirt ( probably Microsquirt due to limited funds ) Hoping to learn more about tuning here.