New guy here,

Hello all I just joined and love all the tech talk, I have been a mustang guy since I saw my first one when I was 12 and figured out what it was, I have owned a few but now our cherished ride is a 67 hot red convertible that currently has a 351 Windsor in it, I bought the car from the original owner , it sat pretty much striped for about 30 years, I rebuilt it 10 years ago and unfortunately at the time I had a Windsor so that’s what went in, so this winter she will get a lighter 302.i do all my own work, I am a licensed mechanic and a licensed body man.hopefully you guys can see my before and after pics, let me know what you think.