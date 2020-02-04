New Guy, Old Car

Hello all; my name is Kurtis and I am new to your community! I recently picked up a 66 coupe as a surprise for my dad who is turning 61 this year. In his twenties he had a 70 mach 1 which he sold for a 67 coupe. The story I have been told since before I can remember is he brought the 67 home, the next day he couldn't get it running. The car was brought to a local auto shop for repair who fixed it and left it outside. Overnight two guys decided it looked like a fun time so they stole it and wrote it off in a Dukes of Hazzard manner. I had previously been saving for a sports car, as I owned a Subaru WRX at one point and really enjoy having a sporty little ride for the summers. Instead of the Jaguar F types I've been drooling over and saving for for the past few years, I figured I would meet my dad halfway and buy a mustang, but build it up to handle well and take all the abuse I could throw at it. I'm a millwright by trade and have been building custom vintage Harley Davidson choppers for 5-6 years as a hobby as well so i'm hoping my fab skills can come into play with this project. I have Wilwood front brakes and a power master in transit for the car and a TKO600 out of a 66 fastback sitting in my garage. I'll be keeping the exterior imperfect because, well, i'm hard on equipment. I joined because I have a unique dash pad question to ask in another forum but i'm sure I will be back with a ton of other questions as well, may even do a little build thread if there's interest. I've attached a picture of the car as it stood before I went ahead and pulled the rear end out to do the rear subframe patches. Thank you for letting me into the community, I look forward to learning as much as I can. Cheers!