New guy (seems there have been others lol).

Just introducing myself as recommended.
Please don’t be offended by the name,, it’s my cars name.
Haven’t been on a Forum in 10+ years. Mainly stick to the Facebook lies, eye candy.
I’ve snooped around this site a few times looking for resources. Some have been helpful over the years. So tonight I decided to become part of the gang.
From Ft. Knox,Ky area.
Current Mustangs are my baby, 95 GT with a fresh H/C/I. Hand porting done by me.
And my 82.5 GT which needs lots of love. Maybe this spring I’ll find time to start on her.
I don’t know it all, but most of my advice comes from busted knuckle experience.
See ya around.
