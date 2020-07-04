New guy with a weird name

RobDodge
New Member
-
- Jul 4, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 55
Thank you for allowing me to join
Recently when I started s new job part of the job was fixing 3 02-04 Mustangs with engine problems
One 50,000 mile car with a strong built 4.6 with a Vortech that grenaded
One 2003 with a 4.6 DOHC that a shop had left 8 head studs loose and shoved standard bore pistons in a 90,000 mile bore
One 2002 with a 4.6 and Vortech with bent connecting rods
All three plus another one are getting tricked out
Recently when I started s new job part of the job was fixing 3 02-04 Mustangs with engine problems
One 50,000 mile car with a strong built 4.6 with a Vortech that grenaded
One 2003 with a 4.6 DOHC that a shop had left 8 head studs loose and shoved standard bore pistons in a 90,000 mile bore
One 2002 with a 4.6 and Vortech with bent connecting rods
All three plus another one are getting tricked out
Attachments
-
601.4 KB Views: 0
-
594.4 KB Views: 0
-
450.2 KB Views: 0
-
603.6 KB Views: 0
-
425.8 KB Views: 0