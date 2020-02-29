Good Morning! I'm brand new to this forum currently interested in looking for a Mustang. I'm trying to decide between a S197 or a New Edge. It will be a pure weekend car and must be a convertible and a manual trans. I'm not interested in the 11' and up S197's because I feel they def do not look as good and the prices are a bit high. That said, I always wanted a New Edge because that was a hot car when I graduated high school (2001). I know they are a bit slow but I heard can get really woken up with a set of good heads (TFS or ported) and run with modern cars. That said, what is the opinion between the S197 4.6 and the 2V. I hear the S197 has severe cam phaser issues that could cost a ton in repairs or even a new motor. I look forward to the discussion.