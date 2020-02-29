New Guy

Q

Quinner1982

Member
Oct 26, 2018
4
1
13
37
Alexandria, VA
Hi all. I'm a new guy to these forums. I've been lurking for years and have enjoyed reading a lot of the threads. That said, I'm an active duty AF guy and am being reassigned from Washington DC to Palmdale, CA. I have always been a Vette guy (sold my 07' to my father about a year ago) and have gotten the itch for another ride. I have a 4 year old daughter and a wife so a 4 seater Mustang fits the bill perfectly. I've always been interested in New Edge Mustangs since I graduated HS in 2001 but am interested in also looking in S197 4.6's. I'm looking for convertibles and a manual trans is a must. That said, I look forward to a lot of the conversations I'm sure I will have! Have a great day.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Q New Guy 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M New guy here from SE Pa The Welcome Wagon 3
C New guy with SVO The Welcome Wagon 2
S New guy The Welcome Wagon 1
A New Guy, Old Car The Welcome Wagon 3
Similar threads
New Guy
New guy here from SE Pa
New guy with SVO
New guy
New Guy, Old Car
Top Bottom