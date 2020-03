What's going on guys. Been using this for years for help between my 94 GT and now my 90 GT. Finally in a spot to coyote swap my 90 so if anyone has some good insight, advice or some good build threads I'd appreciate it. I'm swapping in a Gen 2 coyote and mt82. As a side note, my 90 is currently an AOD car so I'm doing an auto to manual swap as well.