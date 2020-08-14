Hey All New Guy here. I have acquired a 2001 GT convertible- With 52000 orig miles. Thing is BONE stock, Auto trans (Sucks). Any way got it from an elderly neighbor who had it under a cover for the past 15 years. My Kids and I have been doing his driveway (Snow) Mowing the lawn, whatever he needs for the past 6-7 years. Figured good lesson for my boys to help the neighbor. Well anyway, when my youngest turned 17, we needed to by another car- Good old Ron said - TAKE IT! Had to put on new Brakes/Tires and a new roof. But other than that thing is MINT. Just figured I would join here to see what other kinds of stuff I should be looking at. Thanks!

TJ