I thought I already did this, but apparently, I'm about as good at navigating this site as I am at fixing my vehicles! I finally talked the original owner into selling me this spider house after 10+ yrs. of it collecting dust and whatever varmints could get into his garage.

An 86 5.0 hatchback with 170k miles. 99% stock. I did a junkyard upgrade on the injectors and a different alternator. I also bypassed the smog pump when it locked up on me