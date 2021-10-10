New Guy.

D

Diddimus

New Member
Mar 20, 2020
4
0
1
65
Huntsville Alabama
I thought I already did this, but apparently, I'm about as good at navigating this site as I am at fixing my vehicles! I finally talked the original owner into selling me this spider house after 10+ yrs. of it collecting dust and whatever varmints could get into his garage.
An 86 5.0 hatchback with 170k miles. 99% stock. I did a junkyard upgrade on the injectors and a different alternator. I also bypassed the smog pump when it locked up on me
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

0
Progress thread - GT Auto to Manual Swap (and new seats!)
Replies
21
Views
4K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
007
0
S
For Sale 1993 Mustang LX 5.0 Reef Blue, Auto, Hatchback Stamford, CT
Replies
1
Views
3K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Noobz347
Noobz347
africansnowowl
Progress Thread 87' GT rescue
Replies
16
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
90Hatchback
Electrical Viper 3400v alarm blows fuse with 5-wire door lock relays
Replies
26
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90Hatchback
90Hatchback
Olivethefet
Progress Thread Project Phoenix (Still deciding on a name)
Replies
28
Views
3K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
horse sence
horse sence
Top Bottom