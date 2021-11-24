New head unit with display - what's good?

Looking for a plug and play bluetooth or USB system and add backup cam with a screen for my 2005 GT 'vert (shaker 500) - does anybody have one of these they are happy with?

Or maybe something better for the money? All the options in Crutchfield make my head hurt - if you got something from them that's great, let me know - thanks!

This one from American Muscle -
Raxiom by Insane Audio Plug and Play Navigation Unit

406321.jpg

Raxiom Mustang by Insane Audio Plug & Play Navigation Unit 406321 (05-08 All)

FREE SHIPPING! All in One Unit. Update your 2005-2008 Mustang with a Raxiom by Insane Audio Navigation/Entertainment system that has everything you need in one
www.americanmuscle.com
www.americanmuscle.com

and this -
Dynavin N7-MST2005 PRO Radio Navigation System for Ford Mustang
https://dynavinnorthamerica.com/pro...riant=39909568184470#trustspot-widget-wrapper
 

