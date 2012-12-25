rdharper02
I started a major rebuild on the stang last year. Between work and knee reconstruction, I havent had time to work on her. Now I have the gauges to wire, MSD 6-al2, finish the on/off switch, remote the battery, line lock, vacuum lines, drive shaft, switches, exhaust and the overall re-check on turbo plumbing. I did the extension on the oil pressure sensor, trimmed the lower radiator hose, fitted the serpantine belt and "adjusted" the radiator hold-down last night. I dont know why, but I just have not been motivated to continue. Part of me really wants to get it started over the holidays, but its the quieter side. I'm sure most of you have been there, so any motivation will help.