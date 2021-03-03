New here awaiting my 72 Mach 1

Fresh back into Mustangs after half a lifetime.. First car I bought as a senior in High School in 1976 was a 71 Mustang Coupe, 302. Long story on losing it just a couple years ago.. I mourned for a bit, then was watching Vice Grip Garage on YouTube (that guy is amazing), and got bitten by the bug to start the hunt. Along came a sweet deal (to me) on a 72 Mach 1, authentic Q code, with a 4 speed, and a southern car (not used to not seeing rust here in New England - LOL). Today, my tow guy starts his drive down, 1500 miles, to retrieve it for me. I anticipate I will see it by Monday at which time I will post a picture.



Funny story, when I tell my "non-vintage" friends about it, first question is "how many miles?" .. LOL... 49 years could mean a million.. The only thing mileage does, is share space with the SPEED-O-METER.. lol Anyhow, now starts the journey. Car doesn't need much, runs well, sounds FREAKING AWESOME! no dents, no ROT. Could use a paint job, front bumper and a few odds and ends..