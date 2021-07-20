New here, looking for advice on best way to sell my dad's project fastback

Looks like a great forum here!
I've got a tough job of selling my dad's car collection for my mom as his his Alzheimer's is rapidly progressing.
My dad bought this A code 65 FB in the early 80's. It was wrecked in the front in the 70's with just 38k original miles. It turned into a father son project in the late 90's. It started to go the direction of roadrace car, but never got finished. It has sat in a climate controlled shop for 20 years.
As it sits the body is in PPG primer ready for finish paint, but the front end is cut off at the torque boxes in preparation for a tube chassis and the rear floor pans are removed/modified for the rear suspension. The dash and rear interior panels are nicely restored and painted in the correct black. The backhalf is mocked up, but unfinished. Some heavy duty work remains to make it a race chassis or it could go back to somewhat original still. All interior, trim and bits are there. None of the original 289, auto trans or 8" rear axle remain. Those parts were sold long ago.
For powertrain there is a stroked, injected, full roller dry sump 345" small block based on a motorsports iron block with the intention of forced induction and sustained high RPM. It's built for 8000 RPM shifts. This longblock is mated to a rebuilt toploader 4 speed. Iirc the trans was originally from a 67.
Would it make sense to try to sell this as a package or should I sell the car shell and drivetrain separately?
Any idea what to value the modified fastback shell at if sold by itself?
Thanks for any recommendations!
