New here, looking for advice on best way to sell my dad's project fastback

W

whimsical

New Member
Jul 19, 2021
3
0
1
40
Oregon
Looks like a great forum here!

I've got a tough job of selling my dad's car collection for my mom as his his Alzheimer's is rapidly progressing.

My dad bought this A code 65 FB in the early 80's. It was wrecked in the front in the 70's with just 38k original miles. It turned into a father son project in the late 90's. It started to go the direction of roadrace car, but never got finished. It has sat in a climate controlled shop for 20 years.

As it sits the body is in PPG primer ready for finish paint, but the front end is cut off at the torque boxes in preparation for a tube chassis and the rear floor pans are removed/modified for the rear suspension. The dash and rear interior panels are nicely restored and painted in the correct black. The backhalf is mocked up, but unfinished. Some heavy duty work remains to make it a race chassis or it could go back to somewhat original still. All interior, trim and bits are there. None of the original 289, auto trans or 8" rear axle remain. Those parts were sold long ago.

For powertrain there is a stroked, injected, full roller dry sump 345" small block based on a motorsports iron block with the intention of forced induction and sustained high RPM. It's built for 8000 RPM shifts. This longblock is mated to a rebuilt toploader 4 speed. Iirc the trans was originally from a 67.

Would it make sense to try to sell this as a package or should I sell the car shell and drivetrain separately?

Any idea what to value the modified fastback shell at if sold by itself?

Thanks for any recommendations!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
wicked93gs

wicked93gs

10 Year Member
Sep 30, 2006
1,091
166
93
Nashville TN
A modified unibody makes a shell less valuable...especially one that is not finished and essentially without any type of frame rails up front. From the perspective of someone building a road-race type car based on a 66 fastback body, its going to be about the same for them to start with an old coupe in decent shape and convert it to a fastback as it would be to essentially replace the entire floor and frame-rails of a real fastback and get it back to stock-ish, though all of that is going to depend on exactly the type of suspension they plan on using. No, your market is going to be someone interested in restoring a real fastback...you would need to price it something similar(maybe slightly higher) to a rusted fastback shell...since its close to the same amount of work to restore it to what it should be. I would sell the drivetrain separately though unless someone was interested in purchasing them together. The actual price you are able to get for the project is going to depend on your local market though. Remember...someone can buy a new Dynacorn shell for $20,000 retail cost, so to make it worth it to restore an old fastback, the cost of the shell + the parts + labor required to get back to that stage of completion needs to be at least under that mark...originality is only worth so much these days.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
W

whimsical

New Member
Jul 19, 2021
3
0
1
40
Oregon
wicked93gs said:
A modified unibody makes a shell less valuable...especially one that is not finished and essentially without any type of frame rails up front. From the perspective of someone building a road-race type car based on a 66 fastback body, its going to be about the same for them to start with an old coupe in decent shape and convert it to a fastback as it would be to essentially replace the entire floor and frame-rails of a real fastback and get it back to stock-ish, though all of that is going to depend on exactly the type of suspension they plan on using. No, your market is going to be someone interested in restoring a real fastback...you would need to price it something similar(maybe slightly higher) to a rusted fastback shell...since its close to the same amount of work to restore it to what it should be. I would sell the drivetrain separately though unless someone was interested in purchasing them together. The actual price you are able to get for the project is going to depend on your local market though. Remember...someone can buy a new Dynacorn shell for $20,000 retail cost, so to make it worth it to restore an old fastback, the cost of the shell + the parts + labor required to get back to that stage of completion needs to be at least under that mark...originality is only worth so much these days.
Click to expand...
That makes really good sense. Knowing you can buy a new fastback shell for $20k sets a firm cap on the value.
 
manicmechanic007

manicmechanic007

Member
Sep 26, 2017
67
10
18
61
It is probably worth 25k in pieces
At least that is what I'd want out of it.
Fastbacks rare 65's arguably the best most welded heaviest ones made. Don't expect much out of the bored stroked
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
W

whimsical

New Member
Jul 19, 2021
3
0
1
40
Oregon
manicmechanic007 said:
You should be the one buying it from your dads estate
Click to expand...

I thought a lot about what I would like to keep. My dad has a few other cars and projects. One of the cars is a 69 AMX my dad ordered new. I have lots of memories riding in that car as a little kid and it's pretty rare. Maybe not all that valuable, but it is one of 200 cars. Because of the care situation with my dad I need to buy anything I would like to have at market value from the estate. So for me, buying the AMX to keep it in the family is important. The Mustang does not have the same kind of attachment for me. I also have a nice old Ford Highboy 4x4 which I have owned for 20 years. I am very attached to that truck so keeping the AMX and my old truck safe and well cared for is about the limit of my resources/ garage space.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
bahndrvr
Definitely not a new member (joined in 2005), but beyond searching I'll finally be posting:) New to me 1983 4-Eye Notch in my possession now:)
Replies
4
Views
2K
The Welcome Wagon
Olivethefet
Olivethefet
crazy98gt
  • Locked
What Is My '86 T-top Hatchback Rolling Chassis W/ Cobra Irs Worth?
Replies
2
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Noobz347
Noobz347
old_blue
Blue's New Project. 1990 Gt..... 1989 Gt????
Replies
44
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
old_blue
old_blue
xsboost90
  • Sticky
Progress Thread 64.5 Coupe - Xsboost90's Build Thread
Replies
53
Views
24K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
todd h
todd h
Top Bottom