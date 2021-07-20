New here, looking for advice on best way to sell my dad's project fastback

A modified unibody makes a shell less valuable...especially one that is not finished and essentially without any type of frame rails up front. From the perspective of someone building a road-race type car based on a 66 fastback body, its going to be about the same for them to start with an old coupe in decent shape and convert it to a fastback as it would be to essentially replace the entire floor and frame-rails of a real fastback and get it back to stock-ish, though all of that is going to depend on exactly the type of suspension they plan on using. No, your market is going to be someone interested in restoring a real fastback...you would need to price it something similar(maybe slightly higher) to a rusted fastback shell...since its close to the same amount of work to restore it to what it should be. I would sell the drivetrain separately though unless someone was interested in purchasing them together. The actual price you are able to get for the project is going to depend on your local market though. Remember...someone can buy a new Dynacorn shell for $20,000 retail cost, so to make it worth it to restore an old fastback, the cost of the shell + the parts + labor required to get back to that stage of completion needs to be at least under that mark...originality is only worth so much these days.