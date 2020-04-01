new here looking for quality of life upgrades for my 1971 Mustang

I have a 1972 Mustang with a 351c from a 1971. I'm looking to upgrade parts to make my Mustang a bit more modern. Quality of life upgrades basically, like my seats are completely **** but I heard we can use "bucket style" seats from Fiero because they aren't super tall like actual bucket seats. I also heard we can upgrade the alternator so we can delete the voltage regulator? Basically any stuff like this i'd like to do to my car, I've owned it since 2008 and my dad bought it for me back in 2001 so I've driven the car stock, engine swapped, and now i want to upgrade it a bit. I'm not a die hard purest but I do love my car.
 

