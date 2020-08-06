I am not a mechanic by any means but have recently acquired a 2002 Mustang V6 that runs and drives for just $500 but needs a bit of work, mainly cosmetic. I'm slowly learning. I just recently purchased a new cowl grille as this one is busted on both sides. I'm planning on purchasing a spoiler eventually, as well as eventually painting. Any advice on cheap fixes/mods I can do right off? Also, Will I need to install a new rear bumper or can the damage shown below be repaired? I realize it's missing a radiator cover. Thanks in advance!