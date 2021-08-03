new here

C

cronan

New Member
Aug 3, 2021
1
0
1
59
78573
i was directed to introduce myself. old guy with youthful regrets of having sold my mach 1 428 CJ R car. looking at options to recapture the feel i used to get when i owned that car. i have been scouring the market and cj cars are now in the rich guy territory so might do a coupe to fastback conversion or the mexico de shelby extended roof covered in vinyl . or keep looking for a fb body i can drop a stroked 390 with dress up goodies to look like a cj. i will try to contact horse sence and see what he will sell a shelby style fiberglass hood for.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
New here, looking for advice on best way to sell my dad's project fastback
Replies
10
Views
260
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
whimsical
W
G
Hey everyone, I'm new here, please help a girl out with some advice! Sell or restore?
Replies
59
Views
4K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Bree
Bree
horse sence
Interior and Upholstery A New Fiberglass Project For For 69-70 Fast Back /sport Roof Mustangs
Replies
23
Views
3K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
horse sence
horse sence
FoxMustangLvr
Excellent Hagerty Article About The "kings Of The Street"
Replies
11
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
NIKwoaC
NIKwoaC
Steve@CJPony
  • Locked
Forum Deals To Good To Pass Up On Various Mustang Parts.
Replies
3
Views
2K
CJ Pony Parts
[email protected]
Steve@CJPony
Top Bottom