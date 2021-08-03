i was directed to introduce myself. old guy with youthful regrets of having sold my mach 1 428 CJ R car. looking at options to recapture the feel i used to get when i owned that car. i have been scouring the market and cj cars are now in the rich guy territory so might do a coupe to fastback conversion or the mexico de shelby extended roof covered in vinyl . or keep looking for a fb body i can drop a stroked 390 with dress up goodies to look like a cj. i will try to contact horse sence and see what he will sell a shelby style fiberglass hood for.