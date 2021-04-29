New Holley (4150) carb won't idle down...

I purchased a new Holley FR-80457SA 600 CFM Street Warrior Carburetor and installed on my 1979 with a Ford Crate 302. I hooked the e-choke up to a 12v ignition source.

The car starts up fine but idles at 1800 RPM, and then every few seconds continues to idle up to and past 3000 rpm! It does this whether I have the throttle cable connected or not. If I blip the throttle it does nothing to idle it down. I've tried adjusting the curb and fast idle screw but it has no effect. The only way I can get the idle down to 1200-1400 is if I manual close the choke plate while it's idling.



I have a new carb to manifold gasket and no vacuum leaks that I can tell. I hooked up the distributor to side of carb vacuum line, and then the two additional vacuum spigots on the lower front of the carb I left capped (as I have no other lines from my car or old carb that hooked into anything else.)



I've been on the phone and via back and forth email with Holley tech support and tried the above idle adjustments with no solution. Can anyone give me some help on this thing?