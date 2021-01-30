New in the house

Just recently signed up. I own a 1965 Mustang that my mother and I purchased when I was 17 years old. She had recently passed away in 2012 and I have taken the car, completely gutted her down, and started a rebuild from the bottom up. Always looking for great deals on parts, all of the sheet metal and such have already been purchased and installed, still yet have to get my engine completed, transmission, and the one that is the most intimidating is completely rewiring the entire rig! Just a quick note, Beckman was a nickname I was given in High-School, and Dollie was my mother's nickname, and what I have named my Mustang as it is my tribute build in my mother's memory! Looking forward in getting to know you guys and gathering ideas!