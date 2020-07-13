Hi all, been a while since I mingled here but here we go again.



A little history > My previous setup with 30lb injectors was custom tuned via SCT chip. I did not run an FMU. Can anyone tell me how the chip references boost in this type of setup? Am I correct it took signal from the MAF and used that to add fuel under boost? Whatever it did, it worked and would add the fuel needed to keep the AF in the 11's under boost.



Recently I changed from 30lb inj to 42's. I sent my MAF in to Pro-M and had it recalibrated for the 42's and paid extra for the 30 point data sheet. I put the 42 lb injectors and recalibrated MAF in. It runs fine under normal driving conditions but when I hammer down and go into boost, the fuel is no longer there. I have a wideband and I can clearly see, as boost comes in and increases, the AF gets increasingly lean. I mean way lean to the point of detonation.



I will call Pro-M and see what they can tell me. Meanwhile, is it normal to need a redo the chip tune when recalibrating MAF and upsizing injectors? Remember, no FMU, but management via custom tune.