-A- One (1) New pair traction bars in the box Part# 20470 Chrome finish.

-B- One (1) New pair traction bars no box Part# 20475 Yellow finish.

Fitment: -A- or -B- fits most vehicles equipped with leaf springs.

Size: Width 1.5" x Height 4" x Length 28"

Construction: High strength rectangular tubing. Mounting brackets MIG welded.

Both sets come with all necessary hardware and installation instructions.

Note: Item -A- The factory chrome finish is not show quality. I would suggest clear coating chrome finish.

Item -B- One traction bar has 2 very small nicks; about size of 3D finish nail.

Price: Set -A- $55.00 shipping extra. Location: Woodstock, GA

Price: Set -B- $45.00 shipping extra. Location: Woodstock, GA