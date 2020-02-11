For Sale New Lakewood Traction Bars, Universal

Jan 31, 2020
Woodstock, GA
-A- One (1) New pair traction bars in the box Part# 20470 Chrome finish.
-B- One (1) New pair traction bars no box Part# 20475 Yellow finish.
Fitment: -A- or -B- fits most vehicles equipped with leaf springs.
Size: Width 1.5" x Height 4" x Length 28"
Construction: High strength rectangular tubing. Mounting brackets MIG welded.
Both sets come with all necessary hardware and installation instructions.
Note: Item -A- The factory chrome finish is not show quality. I would suggest clear coating chrome finish.
Item -B- One traction bar has 2 very small nicks; about size of 3D finish nail.
Price: Set -A- $55.00 shipping extra. Location: Woodstock, GA
Price: Set -B- $45.00 shipping extra. Location: Woodstock, GA
 

