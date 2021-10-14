New Member 1986 GT T-TOPS

Hey Guys,
Well here she is! 1986 GT w/T's 63,000 miles, pretty clean. I had a 85' z28 with t's in high school and my boy had the jalapeno red 5.0 and i always loved his car, even stock it was alot more fun to drive...now 25 years later i own one!!
I am not sure where im going with the build but would like to maintain a clean stock look with just a little more power! I'm also not a huge fan of the red interior, always preferred the grey, although it is in great shape other than the headliner but i already opened up that can of worms so i might as well do the felt strips around the t's
too! which are in major need of replacing. I just can't decide whether i should go with the original red canyon vinyl from tmi or start the process of changing the color to grey? Anyway i love these cars!
Well here she is! 1986 GT w/T's 63,000 miles, pretty clean. I had a 85' z28 with t's in high school and my boy had the jalapeno red 5.0 and i always loved his car, even stock it was alot more fun to drive...now 25 years later i own one!!
I am not sure where im going with the build but would like to maintain a clean stock look with just a little more power! I'm also not a huge fan of the red interior, always preferred the grey, although it is in great shape other than the headliner but i already opened up that can of worms so i might as well do the felt strips around the t's
too! which are in major need of replacing. I just can't decide whether i should go with the original red canyon vinyl from tmi or start the process of changing the color to grey? Anyway i love these cars!