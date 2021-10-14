New Member 1986 GT T-TOPS

C

caljrjr

New Member
Oct 11, 2021
1
0
1
42
Florida
Hey Guys,
Well here she is! 1986 GT w/T's 63,000 miles, pretty clean. I had a 85' z28 with t's in high school and my boy had the jalapeno red 5.0 and i always loved his car, even stock it was alot more fun to drive...now 25 years later i own one!! :)
I am not sure where im going with the build but would like to maintain a clean stock look with just a little more power! I'm also not a huge fan of the red interior, always preferred the grey, although it is in great shape other than the headliner but i already opened up that can of worms so i might as well do the felt strips around the t's
too! which are in major need of replacing. I just can't decide whether i should go with the original red canyon vinyl from tmi or start the process of changing the color to grey? Anyway i love these cars!
 

Attachments

  • IMG_0547.jpg
    IMG_0547.jpg
    513.1 KB · Views: 2
  • IMG_0246.jpg
    IMG_0246.jpg
    388.1 KB · Views: 2
  • IMG_0251.jpg
    IMG_0251.jpg
    408.7 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MRaburn
For Sale Restored 1986 Mustang GT
Replies
2
Views
788
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
MRaburn
MRaburn
S
New member from Cape Cod
Replies
9
Views
855
The Welcome Wagon
chrlsful
C
8
Interior and Upholstery Restoring the Door Panels On Destiny the '86 GT
Replies
9
Views
623
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
rotorhead22
rotorhead22
Trickflo
  • Poll
1987 LX T-Top worth buying?
Replies
23
Views
2K
What is it Worth?!?!?
Everynameiwantedwastaken
E
95steedamustang
Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 7” 85 GT T-Top build thread
Replies
29
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom