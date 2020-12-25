New Member 1995 Convertible

Technically, I'm not actually a Mustang owner anymore. I bought this '95 Convertible in October from my cousin. I've spent the time in between fixing little things, checking out the big things (all good) and sprucing up the interior and exterior of the car.



However, this morning, it fulfilled it's intended purpose, and we gave it to our daughter for Christmas as her first car. Needless to say, she is quite pleased.



Pics of the outside and inside after cleanup/beautifications, and a pic of it as we bought it.