New member. 2019 GT PP1 M6

Just traded in my 2011 GS corvette for a 2019 GT. Definitely not new to the Mustang world as I’ve previously owned a 90LX 5.

0, a 95 GT, and a 2002 Cobra. Other cars in my stable include a 1972 Corvette and an 81 Turbo Trans Am (both 100% stock and very slow. Lol). Look forward to reading and learning from the other members here.