New Member and Launching a Youtube Channel

Hey Folks,Jon here. I've scoured these forums plenty of times in the past and I decided it was finally time to join. I'm an engineer from Denver who's restomodding a 1968 mustang coupe with the Sprint A trim package and the Ford 200 ci straight 6.I'm pretty handy with a wrench but as we all know, there's always someone out there who's been there and done it and I'm sure I have a lot that I can learn from the folks on this forum.I'm also launching a Youtube channel documenting the build in all it's ups and downs along the way. Please feel free to give it a look and let me know your thoughts.I'm sure you'll see more of me in the future trying to solve some unexpected problem or asking folks about their favorite parts.Looking forward to some great discussions,Jon