Roush New member anxious to get his Roush Mustang on the road again...

Mar 2, 2019
Hello,
Im on my second Mustang. The first was a 2002 GT. Late last fall when we were car shopping for my wife, I found my second mustang. We were there to look at a Ford SUV that she loved. On the showroom floor was my Mustang. A cherry 2010 Roush 427R. I played it cool with my wife. Made a deal on the car she wanted and just wondered over to look at the Mustang. I couldn't find a chip in the paint.. had new Goodyears all the way around and had 30K miles. The kicker was, I knew who owned it. He had died 6 months ago and it was part of his estate. The guy was a nut about the car. I asked what they wanted for it and I told my wife, oh thats way too much money. Not that its not worth that, just more than I would spend. We left and all weekend I thought about it. Money wise, I could buy it but wanted a better deal. The dealership is Ford. I know the owner he actually owns 7 different dealerships in PA. Ive done work for him and knew him quite well. I called him and he got back to me right away. He had actually sold the car new to the guy who died. He wanted me to have that car. He made me a deal that was 5K below any other Roush I could find in PA, NJ and NY. So... I presented the deal to sweetie pie. She said... BUY it. I bought it in late Oct so only drove it a few times before i put it away for the winter. Spring is almost here and I am putting full insurance coverage back on 4/1.... Steve
  • Sponsors(?)


FYI.... the insurance is back on and I took it for a quick trip up Sulfer Springs road last weekend. Its this country road with sharp curves and 2 U turns. You are traveling uphill grabbing gears for 15 minutes till you get to the top of the mountain, then another 10 minutes down to the next valley. That trip got my blood pumping... felt good after a long winter. Do any of you members have roads similar to that where you live? I am from a very rural part of PA where they have hill climbs a few times a year.
Be well my fellow Mustang owners

Steve
 
Nice. A guy here had on just like yours. Never was able to stop him and check it out. We don't have much in the way of hills in Louisiana but we have roads that have some twisties that follow the bayous. Those are fun.
 
