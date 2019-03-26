Hello,Im on my second Mustang. The first was a 2002 GT. Late last fall when we were car shopping for my wife, I found my second mustang. We were there to look at a Ford SUV that she loved. On the showroom floor was my Mustang. A cherry 2010 Roush 427R. I played it cool with my wife. Made a deal on the car she wanted and just wondered over to look at the Mustang. I couldn't find a chip in the paint.. had new Goodyears all the way around and had 30K miles. The kicker was, I knew who owned it. He had died 6 months ago and it was part of his estate. The guy was a nut about the car. I asked what they wanted for it and I told my wife, oh thats way too much money. Not that its not worth that, just more than I would spend. We left and all weekend I thought about it. Money wise, I could buy it but wanted a better deal. The dealership is Ford. I know the owner he actually owns 7 different dealerships in PA. Ive done work for him and knew him quite well. I called him and he got back to me right away. He had actually sold the car new to the guy who died. He wanted me to have that car. He made me a deal that was 5K below any other Roush I could find in PA, NJ and NY. So... I presented the deal to sweetie pie. She said... BUY it. I bought it in late Oct so only drove it a few times before i put it away for the winter. Spring is almost here and I am putting full insurance coverage back on 4/1.... Steve1.