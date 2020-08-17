NEW MEMBER, Big block in a fox

Hey guys n gals, thanks for having me. Me and the misses own 2 fox's now. Recently was gifted our '88 big block car. The '92 has a 306 small cam, T5. Fun street car nothing crazy. The '88 is setup for a 460/C6. Currently has no motor/trans in it. We plan to get it running hopefully soon then figure out how to build it. I will be looking to anyone who has done a BBF in a fox or for any BBF stuff for advice in the near future.I'll be posting a breakdown of what we have so far in another thread. Just wanted to say thanks for having me here!'88 on the left. '92 on the right. (with my sportster in the background)