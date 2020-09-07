New member, Fox body guy

Hey ya'll

I kept searching google for answers about my fox body and most of the time it lead me to this forum, so I figured it's best if I go ahead and signup. I look forward to spending many hours reading threads to help on my never ending quest of building my perfect foxbody, lol.
 

