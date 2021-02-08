New member from Mark Twain Country

I've been addicted to the Mustang since 1966. That's when I saw a Shelby GT350 for the first time. Needless to say, my first car was a Mustang, a 66 coupe.

Then a 65 coupe a few years later. Then it was motorcycles till 08 when I found a new leftover 07 Grabber Orange Roush Stage 2, then a Grabber Blue 12 Roush Stage 3, but I still remembered the Shelby, Mustang # 5 a 17 Shelby GT350. The Shelby was a fun car but, it was plain white with no stripes, the Recaros just wasn't for us. So we traded it in for a 19 Orange Fury Tri-Coat Metallic GT350. I really liked the Grabber colors especially the Orange.