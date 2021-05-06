New Member from Texas

Hi,

Longtime Mustang owner but just now joining stangnet. Currently have:

1966 Mustang GT Convertible

1990 Mustang 5.0LX 25th Anniversary Edition (7-Up )

2008 Mustang Bullitt



Other cars/projects:

Factory Five Mk3.1 Roadster

2015 Chevy SS



The FFR Cobra and the 1990 are my current projects. Cobra is done and registered, just trying to find someone for body and paint.

1990 is a new purchase and planning a full build on it.

The 1966 is waiting in the wings on a full restoration.