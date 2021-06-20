New Member from the Spokane, WA. Region

Hey all, just signed up here, been messing with Fox Body Mustangs for several years but had been on hiatus for the past 15 years due to relocating and not having a shop to build in. Well that part is fixed the shop is mostly complete and I'm back at it. I switched gears a little this time around and went with a 1985 Thunderbird Fox Body, trying to apply all the things I've done in the past and finding out there are a few differences between the two body styles. I'm in the process of building a 410W Stroker and likely switching up to a T5 WC transmission over the factory AOD. I just installed an 8.8" 3:73 geared rear axle assembly with the addition of UPR upper and lower adjustable rear link arms. I have a QA1 K-Member on order along with adjustable lower control arms and Koni adjustable struts, still needing to order up my coil over kits. I've been reading about the ATS/XTS Brake caliper swap so I'm leaning towards getting the parts acquired to do that up front along with the Taurus rear brake calipers and vented Cobra rotors. I have had the car now for just 3 months and hope to get most of it completed before winter hits, I would love to drive it. 1278 (2).jpeg
 

