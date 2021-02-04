New member from Toronto

A

AMXsteve

New Member
Feb 4, 2021
3
0
1
53
Canada
Hi folks new to the crew. My son has always been a huge fan of 4 eyed foxes so i picked him up a clean 82 4 banger auto. We bought a rusty 90 5.0 and have completed the mechanical side of the swap. Moving onto electrics now and need some assistance
 

Attachments

  • 20200529_170134.jpg
    20200529_170134.jpg
    413.1 KB · Views: 6

  • Sponsors(?)


KRUISR

KRUISR

Well-Known Member
Apr 16, 2015
476
161
63
50
Back in the mid-90's I had an '83 that I did a interior swap from an '88. I got all switches and controls converted over to '88 controls. I was finished University and had a few weeks off. It took me 1 week to gut 2 interiors and another 1 week to put one back together. They were full days pouring over wiring harness diagrams, cutting splicing and checking functionality.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

I
Exorcising a '78 Mach I {Formally Warning to reinforce your chassis }
Replies
36
Views
3K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
2Blue2
2Blue2
C
New forum Member
Replies
1
Views
295
The Welcome Wagon
Noobz347
Noobz347
IA_Dave
Not so new member...
Replies
10
Views
948
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
2Blue2
2Blue2
bahndrvr
Definitely not a new member (joined in 2005), but beyond searching I'll finally be posting:) New to me 1983 4-Eye Notch in my possession now:)
Replies
4
Views
2K
The Welcome Wagon
Olivethefet
Olivethefet
3
New Member: 1978 M II Mach I
Replies
12
Views
1K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
351MooseStang
3
Top Bottom