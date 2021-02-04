New member from Toronto

Hi folks new to the crew. My son has always been a huge fan of 4 eyed foxes so i picked him up a clean 82 4 banger auto. We bought a rusty 90 5.0 and have completed the mechanical side of the swap. Moving onto electrics now and need some assistance
Back in the mid-90's I had an '83 that I did a interior swap from an '88. I got all switches and controls converted over to '88 controls. I was finished University and had a few weeks off. It took me 1 week to gut 2 interiors and another 1 week to put one back together. They were full days pouring over wiring harness diagrams, cutting splicing and checking functionality.