New member from Vermont

Hello everyone I stumbled across a mustang that I fell in love with so much that I just sold my Jeep to go buy it today. I figured I’d be creeping here in the forums might as well introduce myself And the car. The car is a 1990 mustang gt but it has a 408 stroker with edelbrock Victor Jr aluminum heads matching air gap intake msd ignition long tube headers 2 stage rev box with line lock kegs fuel management system t56 5 speed light weight flywheel 373 gears eibach suspension drilled and slotted rotors the price was right so I sold my daily for it I’m Looking forward to talking to some of you with plenty of experience in these I’ve built jeeps and Volkswagens and Audi’s but I don’t have much experience with mustangs and these motors I’ve always had efi engines. Any tips or suggestions are wanted