New member from Vermont

S

Serb

New Member
Mar 13, 2020
1
0
1
24
Vermont
Hello everyone I stumbled across a mustang that I fell in love with so much that I just sold my Jeep to go buy it today. I figured I’d be creeping here in the forums might as well introduce myself And the car. The car is a 1990 mustang gt but it has a 408 stroker with edelbrock Victor Jr aluminum heads matching air gap intake msd ignition long tube headers 2 stage rev box with line lock kegs fuel management system t56 5 speed light weight flywheel 373 gears eibach suspension drilled and slotted rotors the price was right so I sold my daily for it I’m Looking forward to talking to some of you with plenty of experience in these I’ve built jeeps and Volkswagens and Audi’s but I don’t have much experience with mustangs and these motors I’ve always had efi engines. Any tips or suggestions are wanted
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
F new member 1965 Mustang Fastback GT A code 4 spd The Welcome Wagon 3
F New Portland member The Welcome Wagon 3
M New member, from Vancouver metro area and getting back collector cars, in British Columbia if you have a car 25 years old will qualify as a collector The Welcome Wagon 4
S New Member, Long Time Mustang enthusist. The Welcome Wagon 2
6 New member from Vermont 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
Similar threads
new member 1965 Mustang Fastback GT A code 4 spd
New Portland member
New member, from Vancouver metro area and getting back collector cars, in British Columbia if you have a car 25 years old will qualify as a collector
New Member, Long Time Mustang enthusist.
New member from Vermont
Top Bottom