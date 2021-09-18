New Member! Have an '01 Mustang GT convertible

Hi! I'm 20 and from Arizona. I've done all modification to my mustang solo with a long list of mods!



Mod list:

Long tube headers (unknown brand)

Cold air intake

Gutted catalytic converters

Muffler delete (soon to have them back on)

Heat wrapped exhaust (header to rear of transmission to help reduce temps)

Bama Performance tune on 91

Rebuilt 4r70w

-Jerry modded, upgraded clutches, etc.

Aftermarket headlights

Dropped 3.5" on coilovers

Quick release bumper mounts

180° thermostat

12" subwoofer custom built into the trunk floor

Custom tint(super dark lol)

Painted the grill

Liquid wrapped the rear spoiler gunmetal



Repair list (this one hurts):

Soft top frame

Soft top rear window

Soft top wiring

Crankshaft position sensor

New radiator

New complete ac system

Tires(y'all know why)

O2 sensors

Transmission wiring harness

Transmission rebuild

-all new solenoids

-new case connector

-full rebuild kit

Fog light wiring

Hood latch (complete assembly)

Fuel filter

Camber bolts

And I'm sure more to come







Been a journey with this thing for sure! Lesson learned, don't always go for the first mustang you see. But it's also rewarding seeing how far it's come!!