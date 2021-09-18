New Member! Have an '01 Mustang GT convertible

Hi! I'm 20 and from Arizona. I've done all modification to my mustang solo with a long list of mods!

Mod list:
Long tube headers (unknown brand)
Cold air intake
Gutted catalytic converters
Muffler delete (soon to have them back on)
Heat wrapped exhaust (header to rear of transmission to help reduce temps)
Bama Performance tune on 91
Rebuilt 4r70w
-Jerry modded, upgraded clutches, etc.
Aftermarket headlights
Dropped 3.5" on coilovers
Quick release bumper mounts
180° thermostat
12" subwoofer custom built into the trunk floor
Custom tint(super dark lol)
Painted the grill
Liquid wrapped the rear spoiler gunmetal

Repair list (this one hurts):
Soft top frame
Soft top rear window
Soft top wiring
Crankshaft position sensor
New radiator
New complete ac system
Tires(y'all know why)
O2 sensors
Transmission wiring harness
Transmission rebuild
-all new solenoids
-new case connector
-full rebuild kit
Fog light wiring
Hood latch (complete assembly)
Fuel filter
Camber bolts
And I'm sure more to come



Been a journey with this thing for sure! Lesson learned, don't always go for the first mustang you see. But it's also rewarding seeing how far it's come!!
 

