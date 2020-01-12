New member here, 5.0 enthusiast for over 10 yrs.

Hello all,



I found myself looking thru these forums so I figured I would join. 88 5.0 owner, with moderate mods, (5 lug, cobra brakes, suspension, 3.73’s etc). Found my money pit addiction when my uncle sold me his sitting 5.0 for 1k when I was 16 yrs old. 11 yrs later, nothing has changed. I had a 2011 5.0 couple years back, but the original 5.0 will always be my #1. Learning these cars mechanically and electrically, I will do my best to spread any knowledge I have.