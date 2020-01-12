New member here, 5.0 enthusiast for over 10 yrs.

1

19stang88

New Member
Jan 12, 2020
2
0
0
27
Menifee, Ca
Hello all,

I found myself looking thru these forums so I figured I would join. 88 5.0 owner, with moderate mods, (5 lug, cobra brakes, suspension, 3.73’s etc). Found my money pit addiction when my uncle sold me his sitting 5.0 for 1k when I was 16 yrs old. 11 yrs later, nothing has changed. I had a 2011 5.0 couple years back, but the original 5.0 will always be my #1. Learning these cars mechanically and electrically, I will do my best to spread any knowledge I have.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
CrowdControl New member here The Welcome Wagon 2
H New member here! The Welcome Wagon 1
6 New member here with a 1965 mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
G New Member here The Welcome Wagon 1
LoboFrank New member here The Welcome Wagon 1
Similar threads
New member here
New member here!
New member here with a 1965 mustang
New Member here
New member here
Top Bottom