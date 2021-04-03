New member here!

Fo_seth
New Member
-
- Apr 3, 2021
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 35
Hello everyone!
Chris here from northern Minnesota! Happy to be part of this group! I currently own a 1995 mustang cobra and a 1995 mustang gt. My current project is my gt. I just finished putting a 408 stroker/6-speed in it. Im hoping to learn more about the electrical part of these cars aswell.
Thanks again for letting me be apart of your group!
Chris
Chris here from northern Minnesota! Happy to be part of this group! I currently own a 1995 mustang cobra and a 1995 mustang gt. My current project is my gt. I just finished putting a 408 stroker/6-speed in it. Im hoping to learn more about the electrical part of these cars aswell.
Thanks again for letting me be apart of your group!
Chris