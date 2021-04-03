New member here!

Fo_seth

Apr 3, 2021
Crookston, Minnesota
Hello everyone!
Chris here from northern Minnesota! Happy to be part of this group! I currently own a 1995 mustang cobra and a 1995 mustang gt. My current project is my gt. I just finished putting a 408 stroker/6-speed in it. Im hoping to learn more about the electrical part of these cars aswell.

Thanks again for letting me be apart of your group!

Chris
 

Batstang

Apr 3, 2021
Lexington, N.C.
Hey everyone.
New to the forum and wanted to say hey. I'm from North Carolina. I've had a total of 5 mustang. I've had a 1985 GT, 1991 GT, 1996 Cobra, 1998 V6 that I took the cobra drivetrain and put into. Still have it. And I have a 2016 GT Premium that I won as an internet giveaway. YES, I won this car. I won the car from Stangmode.com this past February.
?hash=447e6250dab1f1a607e0a0763cd718c7.jpg
 

