New member here.

Good evening fellow Mustang owners. I've been out of the Mustang world for awhile. Bought my wife a new to us 88' GT 5-speed convertible for our 25 ANV. She has been wanting one like her first teenage car for a long time. Kids finally grown and got some spare room in the garage. She has 93K on her but is well kept up and stock, unmolested car. Of course she did not come problem free. So here I am hoping to come across some good info to help me get this old FOX body back in top shape.