New Member in Ft Collins CO

C

chuckactor

New Member
Jul 13, 2022
1
0
0
57
Ft Collin Colorado
Hi, new member from Ft Collins. I have a 90 hatchback with an SVO motor. Its a project car but has some good bones. T5 tranny, 8.8 rear end, Cobra brakes and wheels. maximum Motorsports suspension and subframe. Also has a bunch of Singer parts, PiMP, FMIC, 3" exhaust etc...

Currently redoing the wiring harness and trying to get access to the Factor electrical and vacuum m1.jpg m2.jpg trouble shooting guide in the resource section.

Chuck
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
New member from Cape Cod
Replies
9
Views
1K
The Welcome Wagon
chrlsful
C
N
SOLD Supercharged 1989 SSP Coupe $13,500 obo
Replies
13
Views
11K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
notchlubber
N
Z
  • Locked
SOLD 1990 Notchback Nasa American Iron Race Car $3500
Replies
1
Views
8K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
zzyzx
Z
B
  • Locked
Expired 00/03 Cobra Clone Fully Built Street/track Monster Kenne Bell
Replies
4
Views
11K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
BOSS GT
B
B
  • Locked
SOLD 1992 Lx 5.0 Convertible - 347, 5-speed Tko500 - Jacksonville, Fl
Replies
2
Views
4K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
bdg
B
Top Bottom