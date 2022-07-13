New Member in Ft Collins CO

chuckactor
Hi, new member from Ft Collins. I have a 90 hatchback with an SVO motor. Its a project car but has some good bones. T5 tranny, 8.8 rear end, Cobra brakes and wheels. maximum Motorsports suspension and subframe. Also has a bunch of Singer parts, PiMP, FMIC, 3" exhaust etc...
Currently redoing the wiring harness and trying to get access to the Factor electrical and vacuum trouble shooting guide in the resource section.
Chuck
