New Member introduction 1990 Foxbody Hatchback

K

khanpa

New Member
Jan 19, 2019
1
0
1
66
Houston, TX
I had this car since 1995 bought form freind. I Drove to 220,000 mile then put it in Garage for
last 10 years. Last two years have been upgrading: So far, had 1) re build engine with .003 bore, forged piston, AFR 58 142 head, trick Flow Intake, BBK fuel rails, 29 lbs injectors, all new sensors., Pypes exhaust header, 2) T5 rebuild using Ford kit And new couch and BBK cable, 3) painted engine Bay, 4) replaced Front and Rear Suspension using Maximummotorsport kits, 5) changed to Ford 3.5 differential., with aluminium drive shaft, 6) new gas tank, 7) pan hard bar, front strut bar. 8) k member brace, 9) Restores engine bay electrical wiring with new electrical tape and conduits, 10, upgrade to 3 G Alternator and Electrical Fan, 11) MSD 6AL2 programmable 12) changed power steering, connecting rod, and steering bearing. 13) 2.5 inch BBK H pipe w/ cat, and Pypes cat back

At present, plan to install engine in the car, hook up transmission, exhaust and prepare to start The engine.Keep you all posted as I progress.

just to thank Stangnet.com for having the information and resources available to all of us for Foxbody project.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
OMB Member since 2016 - Proper Introduction The Welcome Wagon 1
ratio411 Introduction... Longtime Stangnet Member Coming Into The Fox Forum 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
acsthacker New member introduction The Welcome Wagon 2
R New member introduction and a couple 289 questions Classic Mustang Specific Tech 24
B New member The Welcome Wagon 1
M New member, question about custom order times The Welcome Wagon 0
C New member taking all 2 cents 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
C New Member 87 Mustang Conv, GT The Welcome Wagon 1
ppost transmission cross member 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
gajos New Member and Mach 1 owner The Welcome Wagon 7
A New member from Ontario Canada, owner of a 2020 Mustang GT 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
I New Member 1965 mustang The Welcome Wagon 4
Gokie Pokie New Member from Charlotte NC The Welcome Wagon 4
DarkFox I'm a new stangnet member and I am removing the :poo:ty early 90's alarm system in my car. Northeast Ohio failure here. The Welcome Wagon 21
nelzfoxes Fox k member differences 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
P LA New 'Stang member The Welcome Wagon 2
C New returning member from Ft Lauderdale The Welcome Wagon 2
5 NEED ADVICE FROM COMMUNITY MEMBERS 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
R New member The Welcome Wagon 12
Serb New member from Vermont The Welcome Wagon 4
F new member 1965 Mustang Fastback GT A code 4 spd The Welcome Wagon 4
F New Portland member The Welcome Wagon 3
M New member, from Vancouver metro area and getting back collector cars, in British Columbia if you have a car 25 years old will qualify as a collector The Welcome Wagon 5
S New Member, Long Time Mustang enthusist. The Welcome Wagon 2
R Broken Engine Cross Member Bolt Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
F New member from Va! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
D New member 2019 GT 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
F Old Member Renewed The Welcome Wagon 7
J Hello from NOS member The Welcome Wagon 0
C New member The Welcome Wagon 4
B New member with some 2014 GT issue The Welcome Wagon 0
Cheapskate207 Fox New member with ‘90 coupe 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
1 New member here, 5.0 enthusiast for over 10 yrs. The Welcome Wagon 4
LonnieLouise Old and New Member! The Welcome Wagon 4
C new member The Welcome Wagon 2
CrowdControl New member here The Welcome Wagon 2
T HI I just joined and am looking for member midlifemustang The Welcome Wagon 1
T Fox 83 foxbody motor mount for 5.4 swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
C 2 New Members from Ohio The Welcome Wagon 1
S New Member The Welcome Wagon 1
86ESSR New member and new to the Foxbody world. The Welcome Wagon 1
C New Member 1990 Notch Project 66,000 Miles 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
E New member with a 1995 Mustang GT 5.0 question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
B New member that needs help The Welcome Wagon 0
I New member The Welcome Wagon 1
M new member The Welcome Wagon 1
J New member, old ride The Welcome Wagon 1
C New member from Missouri The Welcome Wagon 1
R New Member The Welcome Wagon 1
Smcin Fox 79 ghia new member 351 Windsor swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
Similar threads
Top Bottom