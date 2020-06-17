New Member Looking ..

D

doublec

New Member
Jun 17, 2020
1
0
0
79
Delaware
New member looking for first Mustang. First of all I am old-79-in reasonably good health and sound mind (my opinion). Looking to get a Mustang convertible for XYL and I to just tool around in and and enjoy. Right now we have and 2013 escape and 2016 Explorer Sport. have owned everything from GTOs (65, 66, 68, 69) to wranglers. Enjoyed the 2010 SHO-sweet. Like ecoboost-but not adverse to V-8.
Would like to tap into the collective knowledge and experience of members of the forum to provide some guidance on this quest. Best years to look at, systemic problems, known issues etc... I want to be able to get in and drive away worry free-except for regular maintenance. Can't wrench them like I used to. This will be the last vehicle I will purchase-probably not new-too expensive, and will still keep the others. Explorer is a people mover, and great on long road trips. Thought about another wrangler-but not going off road anymore. So the pony seems to be a way to go and enjoy life in the sunshine (summer). Any of your thoughts on this would be appreciated. Thanks in advance.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,602
10,696
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
If it were me (and it soon will be), I would go for a GTCS in whatever body style that you like the best.

Sure... They all have their quarks.

Do you have a particular year (platform/body style) that you liked more than the other?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R New member looking for louvres 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 11
R New member 2000 Mustang,looking for guidance. The Welcome Wagon 3
T HI I just joined and am looking for member midlifemustang The Welcome Wagon 1
B New member looking for the best place to buy remanufactured parts. The Welcome Wagon 0
lamrith Old time member looking for help: 1970 vs 1995 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
admLSC7 New Member/looking For Regional Parts The Welcome Wagon 0
T New Member From Maryland, Looking For Advice 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
Kgporkchop Mid West Any Members Near Or In Joliet Ill? Can You Look At A Car For Me! Regional Forums and Event Information 0
A Looking For South Jersey Members Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
C New Member Looking For Advice On Coyote 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 6
1lugloose New Los Angeles Member looking for shops! Regional Forums and Event Information 2
dastang2 Looking for the member with the 5.0 volvo 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
H Northwest members take a look Regional Forums and Event Information 0
S New member, maybe new owner looking for advice 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
3 Aod cross member and looking for v8 rearend Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
L Looking for a k member kit for my 96 SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
Roland69 looking for a pic..only a few members might remember it 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
wythors Local club looking for members. Regional Forums and Event Information 12
M Team Armada, Orlando - Looking for new members! Regional Forums and Event Information 0
T looking for SN member brians25thgt or something like that? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
billfisher this is what a gt500 order looks like. local member. gad !!! i want one 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
dbdragracing Looking for member: v8only Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
M New Member - Looking for some advice 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
M car club looking for members 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
jb1dsl Looking for members close by!!! (N. FLA.) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 15
B New member Bubbanubs 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
C Engine Mount Bolt 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
K New Member introduction 1990 Foxbody Hatchback The Welcome Wagon 1
B New member The Welcome Wagon 1
M New member, question about custom order times The Welcome Wagon 2
C New member taking all 2 cents 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
C New Member 87 Mustang Conv, GT The Welcome Wagon 1
ppost transmission cross member 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
gajos New Member and Mach 1 owner The Welcome Wagon 7
A New member from Ontario Canada, owner of a 2020 Mustang GT 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
I New Member 1965 mustang The Welcome Wagon 4
Gokie Pokie New Member from Charlotte NC The Welcome Wagon 4
DarkFox I'm a new stangnet member and I am removing the :poo:ty early 90's alarm system in my car. Northeast Ohio failure here. The Welcome Wagon 21
nelzfoxes Fox k member differences 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
P LA New 'Stang member The Welcome Wagon 2
C New returning member from Ft Lauderdale The Welcome Wagon 2
5 NEED ADVICE FROM COMMUNITY MEMBERS 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
R New member The Welcome Wagon 12
Serb New member from Vermont The Welcome Wagon 4
F new member 1965 Mustang Fastback GT A code 4 spd The Welcome Wagon 4
F New Portland member The Welcome Wagon 3
M New member, from Vancouver metro area and getting back collector cars, in British Columbia if you have a car 25 years old will qualify as a collector The Welcome Wagon 5
S New Member, Long Time Mustang enthusist. The Welcome Wagon 2
R Broken Engine Cross Member Bolt Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
F New member from Va! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom