New member looking for first Mustang. First of all I am old-79-in reasonably good health and sound mind (my opinion). Looking to get a Mustang convertible for XYL and I to just tool around in and and enjoy. Right now we have and 2013 escape and 2016 Explorer Sport. have owned everything from GTOs (65, 66, 68, 69) to wranglers. Enjoyed the 2010 SHO-sweet. Like ecoboost-but not adverse to V-8.

Would like to tap into the collective knowledge and experience of members of the forum to provide some guidance on this quest. Best years to look at, systemic problems, known issues etc... I want to be able to get in and drive away worry free-except for regular maintenance. Can't wrench them like I used to. This will be the last vehicle I will purchase-probably not new-too expensive, and will still keep the others. Explorer is a people mover, and great on long road trips. Thought about another wrangler-but not going off road anymore. So the pony seems to be a way to go and enjoy life in the sunshine (summer). Any of your thoughts on this would be appreciated. Thanks in advance.