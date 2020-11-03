New Member Maryland 90 lx

Hello all, long time reader, newly registered.

Looking forward to getting back to my 90 LX. Had to shelf it for two years for home projects and work demands.



Rebuilding the factory 302 for the experience as this is the first rebuild I've tried. Crank and HO cam were polished and checked by a local machine shop, and new rings, main and rod bearings were ordered. Trying to fix the mechanical bugs to the work through diagnosing potential electrical and fuel delivery. I spent a lot of time trying to fix items by upgrading parts rather than diagnosing, so I'm taking it back to factory to start over. Not a popular move but stock iron parts are cheap and I wont mind burning through a motor or two in the efforts of learning the process.



Spare short block in the garage has a mild gt40P build that may eventually see boost. For now just want to have the car operational again and run to 100%, even at stock numbers. Car never ran right since I towed it home in 2015. Looking forward to the process and the end results.