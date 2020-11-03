New Member Maryland 90 lx

M

mcgee90lx

New Member
Nov 3, 2020
1
0
0
32
Severn Maryland
Hello all, long time reader, newly registered.
Looking forward to getting back to my 90 LX. Had to shelf it for two years for home projects and work demands.

Rebuilding the factory 302 for the experience as this is the first rebuild I've tried. Crank and HO cam were polished and checked by a local machine shop, and new rings, main and rod bearings were ordered. Trying to fix the mechanical bugs to the work through diagnosing potential electrical and fuel delivery. I spent a lot of time trying to fix items by upgrading parts rather than diagnosing, so I'm taking it back to factory to start over. Not a popular move but stock iron parts are cheap and I wont mind burning through a motor or two in the efforts of learning the process.

Spare short block in the garage has a mild gt40P build that may eventually see boost. For now just want to have the car operational again and run to 100%, even at stock numbers. Car never ran right since I towed it home in 2015. Looking forward to the process and the end results.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

bahndrvr
Definitely not a new member (joined in 2005), but beyond searching I'll finally be posting:) New to me 1983 4-Eye Notch in my possession now:)
Replies
4
Views
1K
The Welcome Wagon
Olivethefet
Olivethefet
Z
RANT!!! Hood Corrosion Warranty Issue.
Replies
1
Views
2K
2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
ximportdriver
ximportdriver
Chris Petti
Inherited '89 Lx 5.0 Getting Started
Replies
35
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
95BlueStallion
95BlueStallion
MealeyGT12
Engine Dreaded Coyote Tick Fixed!!!
Replies
10
Views
40K
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
paradigm
P
jt14894
Who Bought Theirs New And Still Own It?
Replies
10
Views
1K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
ABC
ABC
Top Bottom