New Member Old Board User

I am Mexican Spec.



I live in Mexico and I have access to not only parts but cars.



If anybody is looking for a Mexican Mustang please let me know.



I will tell you that the Mustang is one of those cars that Mexicans are very proud of and they do not go cheap. Many other cars do, but Mustangs are high priced.



All Mexican Mustang had the largest engines that were available for its year.



Mexico never had 6 cylinder Mustangs up to 1973 nor did they have the 4 cylinder or 6 cylinder Mustang II.



When we get into the Fox Body cars, the 1982 - 1984 cars are very special and above all the 1984 Mustang SVO.



If you want any information on any of these please let me know.