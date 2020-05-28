New member, question about custom order times

Hey all!New future mustang owner here. I placed my order with the dealership last week for a 2020 twister orange gt, and cannot wait to see that thing in person. My first car was a 1990 Mustang 5.0 conv that was actually my mom's, but I got to drive it to school and work. I think that warped meEver since then I knew I would get back to mustangs eventually but was never a fan of the body styles until the s550s. So excited!Sounds like the factory opened back up last week as well and they are getting back to work getting though their backlog.Anyways, does anyone know where I can find a place to look for status updates on my new mustang as it is being built? Is that even a thing that Ford does? The dealer had said he will get occasional updates and can peek into their system to see the status from time to time, but I would love to be able to do it myself.Thanks!