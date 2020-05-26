New member taking all 2 cents

C

Car noob but learning

New Member
May 25, 2020
1
0
1
36
Houston
got a 1997 mustang 3.8L v6 from family member for free with well over 200,000 miles on it is drivable and drives very well, rear-end has been replaced and that's all i know.

MY question.....What would be better to either rebuild the engine or replace the engine??? and what bigger size can plug and play with that model. NOT MECHANICALLY INCLINED AT ALL!!!
 

Similar threads
