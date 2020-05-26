New member taking all 2 cents

Car noob but learning
May 25, 2020
got a 1997 mustang 3.8L v6 from family member for free with well over 200,000 miles on it is drivable and drives very well, rear-end has been replaced and that's all i know.
MY question.....What would be better to either rebuild the engine or replace the engine??? and what bigger size can plug and play with that model. NOT MECHANICALLY INCLINED AT ALL!!!
