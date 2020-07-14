New member- Where to buy a red convertible top?

M

Midnight Rose

New Member
Jul 14, 2020
1
0
0
35
Michigan
Hello, my name is Michelle. I'm from Michigan and my boyfriend and I just bought a white '94 Mustang V6 Convertible with a factory red cloth interior. Although we were looking for V8 cars, we pulled the trigger on this V6 because of the unusual color combo. It needs a new convt top, so we're wanting to do it in red instead of black, tan, grey or white. I've seen a pic of a red top on a red SN95 but I cannot find anywhere that sells one. Besides that I'm looking for information regarding red interior production numbers if possible. From what little I've found out, red interiors were only available in '94-'95, and with red, white or black paint only (speaking of SN95 cars only, not other gens). I'm hoping to find out how many were produced, I know it's somewhat rare but just not sure how rare exactly? Any info will be highly appreciated!! Thank you :)
20200714_211311.jpg
received_3175533075823191.jpeg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
fiveoho where to find a cross-member for a 3550 tremec in a 95 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
D New Member Looking .. The Welcome Wagon 2
R New member looking for louvres 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 11
B New member Bubbanubs 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
C Engine Mount Bolt 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
R New member 2000 Mustang,looking for guidance. The Welcome Wagon 3
K New Member introduction 1990 Foxbody Hatchback The Welcome Wagon 1
B New member The Welcome Wagon 1
M New member, question about custom order times The Welcome Wagon 2
C New member taking all 2 cents 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
C New Member 87 Mustang Conv, GT The Welcome Wagon 1
ppost transmission cross member 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
gajos New Member and Mach 1 owner The Welcome Wagon 7
A New member from Ontario Canada, owner of a 2020 Mustang GT 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
I New Member 1965 mustang The Welcome Wagon 4
Gokie Pokie New Member from Charlotte NC The Welcome Wagon 4
DarkFox I'm a new stangnet member and I am removing the :poo:ty early 90's alarm system in my car. Northeast Ohio failure here. The Welcome Wagon 21
nelzfoxes Fox k member differences 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
P LA New 'Stang member The Welcome Wagon 2
C New returning member from Ft Lauderdale The Welcome Wagon 2
5 NEED ADVICE FROM COMMUNITY MEMBERS 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
R New member The Welcome Wagon 12
Serb New member from Vermont The Welcome Wagon 4
F new member 1965 Mustang Fastback GT A code 4 spd The Welcome Wagon 4
F New Portland member The Welcome Wagon 3
M New member, from Vancouver metro area and getting back collector cars, in British Columbia if you have a car 25 years old will qualify as a collector The Welcome Wagon 5
S New Member, Long Time Mustang enthusist. The Welcome Wagon 2
R Broken Engine Cross Member Bolt Classic Mustang Specific Tech 9
F New member from Va! 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
D New member 2019 GT 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
F Old Member Renewed The Welcome Wagon 7
J Hello from NOS member The Welcome Wagon 0
C New member The Welcome Wagon 4
B New member with some 2014 GT issue The Welcome Wagon 0
Cheapskate207 Fox New member with ‘90 coupe 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
1 New member here, 5.0 enthusiast for over 10 yrs. The Welcome Wagon 4
LonnieLouise Old and New Member! The Welcome Wagon 4
C new member The Welcome Wagon 2
CrowdControl New member here The Welcome Wagon 2
T HI I just joined and am looking for member midlifemustang The Welcome Wagon 1
T Fox 83 foxbody motor mount for 5.4 swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
C 2 New Members from Ohio The Welcome Wagon 1
S New Member The Welcome Wagon 1
86ESSR New member and new to the Foxbody world. The Welcome Wagon 1
C New Member 1990 Notch Project 66,000 Miles 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
E New member with a 1995 Mustang GT 5.0 question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
B New member that needs help The Welcome Wagon 0
I New member The Welcome Wagon 1
M new member The Welcome Wagon 1
J New member, old ride The Welcome Wagon 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom