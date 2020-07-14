New member- Where to buy a red convertible top?

Hello, my name is Michelle. I'm from Michigan and my boyfriend and I just bought a white '94 Mustang V6 Convertible with a factory red cloth interior. Although we were looking for V8 cars, we pulled the trigger on this V6 because of the unusual color combo. It needs a new convt top, so we're wanting to do it in red instead of black, tan, grey or white. I've seen a pic of a red top on a red SN95 but I cannot find anywhere that sells one. Besides that I'm looking for information regarding red interior production numbers if possible. From what little I've found out, red interiors were only available in '94-'95, and with red, white or black paint only (speaking of SN95 cars only, not other gens). I'm hoping to find out how many were produced, I know it's somewhat rare but just not sure how rare exactly? Any info will be highly appreciated!! Thank you