Hi all,My name is Drew. Since stangnet has been my go to for info while building my car and previous ‘93, I figured I’d sign up and introduce myself. I’ll start by saying I’m 28 years old and got my fox about 5 years ago. Since a young kid I was fascinated by muscle cars. I once saw a red lx coupe in traffic while I was about 15 and have been hooked ever since; I knew I had to have one. Unfortunately I wasn’t ready to have a powerful car, and totaled my ‘93 soon after I purchased it. I had to have another one and came across my current car while on a work trip. Up in Maine there’s very few foxes that haven’t rusted away so being rust free, this one was very special (to me). I bought it in January 2017 and shipped it home. Ill attach a current pic.. a 1990 lx coupe Thats been extensively modified. I may just start a build thread specific to the car instead of listing details here. Thanks in advance for all the info!