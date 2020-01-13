Fox New member with ‘90 coupe

C

Cheapskate207

New Member
Jan 12, 2020
Maine
Hi all,
My name is Drew. Since stangnet has been my go to for info while building my car and previous ‘93, I figured I’d sign up and introduce myself. I’ll start by saying I’m 28 years old and got my fox about 5 years ago. Since a young kid I was fascinated by muscle cars. I once saw a red lx coupe in traffic while I was about 15 and have been hooked ever since; I knew I had to have one. Unfortunately I wasn’t ready to have a powerful car, and totaled my ‘93 soon after I purchased it. I had to have another one and came across my current car while on a work trip. Up in Maine there’s very few foxes that haven’t rusted away so being rust free, this one was very special (to me). I bought it in January 2017 and shipped it home. Ill attach a current pic.. a 1990 lx coupe Thats been extensively modified. I may just start a build thread specific to the car instead of listing details here. Thanks in advance for all the info!
7BBFDA9A-CB6E-4660-8C9B-5AA78163812E.jpeg
D195CFD9-E74C-441D-8B84-8D9339E3AA1F.jpeg
 

Hi all,
7BBFDA9A-CB6E-4660-8C9B-5AA78163812E.jpeg
D195CFD9-E74C-441D-8B84-8D9339E3AA1F.jpeg
88416175-3A8F-47CB-A2A2-B7BBE11FB001.jpeg
 
Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Is there a trick , or does my wife just hold it
Mar 7, 2019
Sarasota Florida
Way to go Drew. That car is already well done indeed. Very smart you join , and put up some nice pictures. Welcome to Stagnet.
 
