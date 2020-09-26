New Member with 2006 GT Convertible

Just bought a 2006 GT Convertible, 5 speed. Have always wanted one. 73,000. I know I took a chance but the car is beautiful and rides like a dream. I've had it a month. The AC was working like a charm up until a few days ago when it started blowing warm air (I live in South Florida). Tried to charge it myself but didn't seem to do the trick. I can hear the compressor kicking on and off. Any suggestions before I take it in? Look forward to being part of this Forum.