New member with a sleeper coupe and 1994 Lightning.

D

DAVE94LIGHTNING

New Member
Dec 30, 2020
1
0
1
42
SoCal
Wanted to say Hi before I started posting. I currently have a 1988 coupe with a little spray that I am currently re-doing and a 1994 Lightning with a built motor and Vortech YS supercharger that I have been building on and off for years. I used to be on the corral.net forum and have a build thread for the coupe from a bone stock 100% original car to a mid 11 sec car that still looks completely stock. Now I am finally getting the car to be a little faster and putting together a new motor for it.

Pics attached for attention.

Thank you.
 

Attachments

  • convo1.JPG
    convo1.JPG
    337.1 KB · Views: 3
  • is_00050.jpg
    is_00050.jpg
    963.9 KB · Views: 3

  • Sponsors(?)


