New member with a sleeper coupe and 1994 Lightning.

Wanted to say Hi before I started posting. I currently have a 1988 coupe with a little spray that I am currently re-doing and a 1994 Lightning with a built motor and Vortech YS supercharger that I have been building on and off for years. I used to be on the corral.net forum and have a build thread for the coupe from a bone stock 100% original car to a mid 11 sec car that still looks completely stock. Now I am finally getting the car to be a little faster and putting together a new motor for it.



Pics attached for attention.



Thank you.